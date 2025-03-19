FG integrates NIN into social safety net for improved interventions

The federal government has announced the integration of the National Identification Number (NIN) into the National Social Safety-Net Coordinating Office (NASSCO) to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of social intervention programmes.
The National Programme Coordinator of NASSCO, Mrs Olufunmi Olutu, disclosed this during the launch of a three-day training for field personnel in Gombe State.
Represented by Mr Amos Dauda, she explained that the initiative aims to provide formal identification for unlettered, poor, and vulnerable households across the country.
Mrs Olutu said the State Social Register (SSR) plays a crucial role in social safety-net programmes, serving as a unified database for targeting beneficiaries.
She added that integrating the NIN into the SSR will improve data accuracy, eliminate duplication, and ensure that assistance reaches those who need it most.
Earlier, Gombe State Coordinator of SOCU/NG-Cares, Haruna Ahmad Imam, noted that the training, conducted in partnership with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), targets enumerators, Grievance Redress Officers (GROs), and Community Development Officers (CDOs).
