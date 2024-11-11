FG inaugurates expert working group on mini health surveys

The Federal Ministry of Health has inaugurated an Expert Working Group (EWG) to strengthen the country’s national health data systems.

The group was inaugurated at the weekend during the Joint Annual Health Review ( JAR) organised by the ministry in Abuja.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate said the EWG will implement regular health mini-surveys, bridging the current five-year gap in data collection from the National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS).

He said the annual mini DHS survey is designed to provide timely, actionable data that will inform healthcare policies and interventions, enabling the government to respond quickly to emerging health challenges and evolving community needs.

He said, “The introduction of the annual mini DHS survey represents our commitment to more frequent, reliable and actionable data and is an essential step towards ensuring that no community or health issue is left overlooked.

“The working group that we inaugurated will serve as the cornerstone of this effort, leading the technical discussions, advising on methodologies, and ensuring that the highest quality of data collection and analysis; the credibility of the information that we put forward should be at the topmost because you can have numbers.”

He said the ministry will lead the efforts along with other government agencies and development partners such as the National Bureau of Statistics, the National Population Commission, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, the National Health Insurance Authority, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), UNICEF, World Health Organization (WHO) , US government, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and World Bank, among others.

Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Health has also launched a report that provides essential insights into the impacts of climate change on health across Nigeria.

The report, which is called the Nigeria Climate Change and Health Vulnerability and Adaptation (V&A) Assessment Report was also launched during the Joint Annual Health Review ( JAR) organised by the ministry in Abuja.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate said by identifying climate-related health risks, the report supports the creation of a resilient health system capable of addressing the challenges posed by a changing environment, underscoring commitments to sustainable health security and the well-being of Nigerians.

He said, “Climate change and health are interconnected whether it is in rising temperature, impact on air quality and respiratory infections, flooding and diarrheal diseases or water contamination, cholera outbreaks because of rising water level, whether it’s in the protracted cycle of transmission of malaria or the dengue fever that we saw in Sokoto a few months ago or yellow fever or the malnutrition that we are also seeing. Because the food systems are fragile either from declining productivity in the food systems or flooding that destroy farmlands.”

He said the report is a concrete plan that Nigeria could execute to adapt to the reality of the climate change impact on health.

He called on community leaders all over Nigeria to sensitize the population to understand the implication of the assessment and the plan, adding “Because at the end of the day our communities must be aware that there’s something changing in the climate and we should own it.”

He said that the government was doing its part by expanding the primary health care system, providing vaccination, reproductive health for women, strengthening the value chain and working for better governance, and better surveillance systems to deal with infectious diseases, but that communities and households also have to be ready to do their own part.

He also called on development partners to complement government with resources for adaptation efforts.

Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo, the Head of Mission and Representative of World Health Organisation (WHO), Nigeria said the alarming projection that 21% of Nigeria’s disease burden could be climate-related in the near future underscores the urgent need for transformative action.

He said the Climate Health Vulnerability and Adaptation Assessment Report 2024 is a testament to Nigeria’s commitment to addressing the health impacts of climate change.

He said, “Moreover, a precursor for action to advance health in all policies. Importantly, the success of the VA report assures that when partners and government work together, one document, one plan, one conversation is possible – SWAP.”

He added that WHO remains a dedicated partner to Nigeria in its pursuit of a healthier and more climate-resilient future. “Together, we can build a stronger health system capable of protecting all Nigerians from the risks posed by a changing climate,” he stated.