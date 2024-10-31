FG inaugurates builders’ tribunal to crack down on quacks

The federal government on Tuesday in Abuja inaugurated the Builder’s Disciplinary Tribunal, which is aimed at cracking down on quacks and upholding accountability within the building profession.

Speaking at the inauguration which was presided over by Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, he underscored the importance of professional ethics in construction.

He emphasised that the tribunal represents a crucial mechanism to ensure compliance with professional standards, saying, “Those who fail to comply with these standards will be held accountable.”

The formation of the tribunal was coming in the wake of several recent buildings with the latest being the tragic collapse last week in Lugbe, Federal Capital Territory, that claimed five lives.

“This is not an isolated case but part of a recurring pattern that demands our attention and decisive action,” Dangiwa noted, reflecting the urgent need for regulatory reform in the industry.

“The tribunal is established under Sections 16 (1) and (2) of the Builders Registration Act, Cap B13, LFN 2004,” he said.

The minister emphasised that the tribunal is designed not only to uphold professional standards but also to act as a guardian of public safety.

Chairman of the tribunal and also Chairman of the Council for Registered Builders of Nigeria, Dr Samson Opaluwah, said the tribunal has a role in enforcing ethical conduct among registered builders.