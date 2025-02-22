FG, IFAD disburse N500m to farmers in Edo

The federal government, International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), through the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises in the Niger Delta (LIFE-ND) project, have disbursed over N500 million to 1,797 rural farmers across Edo State.

Weekend Trust reports that the programme is funded by the federal government, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the 9 Niger Delta states, including Edo.

The Edo State coordinator, Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises in the Niger Delta (LIFE-ND) project, Mr John Omoruyi, disclosed this in Benin during an interaction with journalists.

SPONSOR AD

He also disclosed that 4,360 persons had benefitted from the project since inception in 2020, adding that the state had in 2024 surpassed its target of 4,250 with a record of 4,360.

Omoruyi said the empowerment for rural farmers was made possible by Governor Monday Okpebholo following his approval of N1.6 billion for the project.

“The project has been going on in 10 out of the 18 local government areas of the state. With the approval of N1.6 billion by the governor, the project will capture the remaining eight local government areas.

“Since the current administration assumed office three months ago, the LIFE-ND project has disbursed over N500 million to support 1,797 women and youths,” he said.

He noted that with the counterpart fund by the state government, an additional 2,000 jobs would be created.

He also said the objective of the project was to promote rural engagement of women and youths in agriculture as business.

Adding that the project was designed for youths between the ages of 18 and 35, persons with disabilities, women, among others.

Earlier, the chairman of the Correspondents Chapel, Mr Patrick Ochoga, said their visit was to seek collaboration with the agency, not only in the dissemination of its activities but also on how best members of the chapel could benefit from the programme. He commended the state government and LIFE-ND for the investment, which is aimed at lifting youths and women in rural areas out of poverty.