FG hands over report to Kano gov’t to combat maternal mortality

The Federal Ministry of Health through the Maternal and Neonatal Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative (MAMII) has handed over a co-created intervention report designed to address maternal mortality to the Kano State government.

The National Coordinator, MAMII, Dr Dayo Adeyanju, presented the report to the Kano State government after a five-day workshop in the state.

Dr Adeyanju explained that the document focuses on thematic areas crucial to improving community-level actions, including enhancing financial and physical access to health facilities, stressing that incorporating the report’s recommendations into the annual operational plan will help mobilize essential resources for timely intervention.

SPONSOR AD

“This has to stop now as women die every minute, and this is not what the president and minister want to see,” he stated.

Also speaking, Dr Ashiru Adamu Abubakar, the SWAP National Coordinator, highlighted the comprehensive approach taken by the team, which involved reviewing all available evidence, visiting 10 communities in Kano, and consulting with experts from Bangladesh and the United States.

“After five days, we have presented Kano State with a holistic document that identifies the key issues and innovative solutions to save the lives of women and children,” he said.