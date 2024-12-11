FG hands over 40 CNG buses, tricycles to Kwara

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has received 20 gas-powered buses and 20 tricycles from the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI) team.

During the handover ceremony in Ilorin on Tuesday, Governor AbdulRazaq expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the PCNGI leadership for their efforts to mitigate the impact of fuel subsidy removal on citizens.

The governor added that the 18-seater shuttle buses and tricycles would be integrated into the state’s public transport system and offered to citizens at a subsidised rate.

The Executive Vice Chairman of PCNGI, Mr. Toyin Zubair, commended Kwara State for embracing the CNG initiative and assured continued collaboration.

He noted that the federal government aims to convert one million vehicles from petrol to compressed natural gas (CNG) as part of its cleaner energy drive.