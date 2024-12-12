FG hails Enugu govt for initiating 260 smart schools

The Universal Basic Education Commission, (UBEC) has commended the Enugu State government led by Governor Peter Mbah for initiating the over 260 Smart Green Schools to cater for basic education in the state.

The Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, who gave the commendation, during a working visit to Governor Mbah on Tuesday described it as brave and strategic in a country where basic education had suffered serious neglect.

He said while UBEC had haboured the idea of smart schools some years ago, Enugu State had already taken theirs beyond theory to practice, saying that quality education for young Nigerians was the sure way to guarantee a sustainable future.

In his remark, Governor Mbah said “In deed, we are obsessed with education because we understand that if we do not do it today, then we will pay a greater price tomorrow.”