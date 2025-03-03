FG giving presidential amnesty programme human face – Otuaro

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr Dennis Otuaro, has said that his reforms at the PAP are aimed at giving the programme a human face and to help develop the people of the Niger Delta for a better future.

He explained that this formed part of his resolve to add value to the programme beyond the N65,000 monthly stipends paid to the ex-agitators.

A statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Igoniko Oduma, said that Otuaro spoke at a closed-door meeting in Yenagoa over the weekend with the leaders of ex-agitators from Bayelsa State led by His Royal Highness, Selky Kile Torughedi alias General Young Shall Grow, with the President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Jonathan Lokpobiri, in attendance.

The PAP boss said his determination was boosted by the strong support of President Bola Tinubu, who understood the challenges of the region, and was ready to do more for the programme.

He, however, said that Ijaw and indeed the Niger Delta people must be united and encouraged the president to create more opportunities of growth and development for the region.

He told the stakeholders that the office, last year, trained 98 beneficiaries for maritime-skills acquisition, four pilot trainees graduated from training in South Africa, 45 persons deployed for aviation engineering training in Lagos would graduate this March, among other laudable initiatives.

On the deployment of scholarship beneficiaries for the 2024/2025 academic session in various partnering universities, Otuaro said he deliberately ensured a thorough and transparent process because it was the right thing to do.

He said he took responsibility for the outcome of the deployment process which had the number of beneficiaries increased from the initial 1,700 to 2,500 for the academic session, vowing not to allow the scheme to be hijacked.

He also said the office was fine-tuning plans to carry out an economic empowerment programme for the region’s women and leadership training for ex-agitators’ leaders and other critical stakeholders in the coming months.

Otuaro maintained that he was in office to render service to the people of the region, and appealed for support and cooperation from all stakeholders who love the area.

In their separate remarks, a former leader of ex-agitators, Paul Eris alias General Ogunboss; Bony Ayah alias General Don Inikio, who is a member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly; and Lokpobiri commended the PAP helmsman for restoring the programme to the people and called on stakeholders to support him.

hey also extolled the visionary leadership of the Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo, noting that his commitment to the liberation of the Niger Delta was unmatched.

Also present at the meeting were General Africa Ukparasia, General Pius, General Darikoro, Elaye Slabo, Iziri Lucky alias General Lucky 7, Hon. Gibson, among others.