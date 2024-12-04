FG files criminal charge against Nigerdock, 7 directors over tax evasion 

The federal government has instituted a criminal charge before the Federal High Court, Lagos, against Nigerdock Nigeria Limited and seven of its directors over alleged tax evasion.
The seven directors listed in a six count-charge marked FHC/L/910c/2024, alongside Nigerdock Nigeria Limited are: Maher Jarmakani, Adewale Akanbi, Michael Akhigbe, Daniel Ayscough, Patrick Van Uden, Adebola Adesoye and Rutger Ten Thij.
The federal government lawyer, Moses Ideho, in the charge dated November 26, 2024 and filed on November 29, 2024, alleged that Nigerdock Nigeria Limited and its directors committed the alleged infractions between year 2015 and 2018.
- UK to deport Nigerian Pastor over ‘£1.87m fraud’
- Tax bills will deepen north-south economic disparities – Arewa media
Nigerdock Nigeria Limited and its directors were alleged to have between 2015 and 2018 assessment years, failed to pay Companies Income Tax, Tertiary Education Tax and Withholding tax amounting to N68,695,302.53 million, which are accrued tax liability, accrued interest and penalty.
The offences are said to be contrary to sections 40, 26 and 27 of the Federal Inland Revenue Service Establishment Act 2007 (as amended). And Section 82 of the Companies Income Tax Act (as amended) and punishable under 8. 55 of the Companies Income Tax Act (as amended).
The offences are also said to be contrary to Section 11 of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (Establishment) Act 2011 for non-compliance with extant provisions of the law.
No date has been fixed for the arraignment of all the defendants.
Charge against the defendants read in part: “That you Nigerdock Nigeria Limited, Maher Jarmakani, Adewale Akanbi, Michael Akhigbe, Daniel Ayscough, Patrick Van Uden, Adebola Adesoye, Rutger Ten Thij on or about the 25th of November 2024 and within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, whilst carning out taxable services in the course of doing business, within the 2015 2018 years of Assessment, was obligated to pay tax liability and did fail to pay the accrued tax liability, in the sum of N21,273,700.00 with accrued interest in the sum of N45, 294, 232.53 and penalties in the sum of N2,127,370.00 for Companies Income Tax, Tertiary Education Tax and Withholding tax and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under S.40 of the Federal Inland Revenue Service Establishment Act 2007 (as amended).
“That you Nigerdock Nigeria Limited, Maher Jarmakani. Adewale Akanbi, Michael Akhigbe, Daniel Ayscough, Patrick Van Uden, Adebola Adesoye, Rutger Ten Thijon or about the 25th at November 2024 and, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, whilst carrying out taxable services in the course of doing business, failed to file correct and complete Companies income tax returns in the prescribed form and manner for 2015 to 2018 years of assessment in the sum of N21, 273, 700 with accrued interest in the sum of N45,294,232.53 and penalties in the sum of N2,127,370.00 tor the purpose of paying the relevant tax administration by the Service and in so doing, Committed an offence, Contrary to and punishable under 8. 55 of the Companies Income Tax Act (as amended).”