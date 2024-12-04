FG files criminal charge against Nigerdock, 7 directors over tax evasion 

The federal government has instituted a criminal charge before the Federal High Court, Lagos, against Nigerdock Nigeria Limited and seven of its directors over alleged tax evasion.

The seven directors listed in a six count-charge marked FHC/L/910c/2024, alongside Nigerdock Nigeria Limited are: Maher Jarmakani, Adewale Akanbi, Michael Akhigbe, Daniel Ayscough, Patrick Van Uden, Adebola Adesoye and Rutger Ten Thij.

The federal government lawyer, Moses Ideho, in the charge dated November 26, 2024 and filed on November 29, 2024, alleged that Nigerdock Nigeria Limited and its directors committed the alleged infractions between year 2015 and 2018.

Nigerdock Nigeria Limited and its directors were alleged to have between 2015 and 2018 assessment years, failed to pay Companies Income Tax, Tertiary Education Tax and Withholding tax amounting to N68,695,302.53 million, which are accrued tax liability, accrued interest and penalty.

The offences are said to be contrary to sections 40, 26 and 27 of the Federal Inland Revenue Service Establishment Act 2007 (as amended). And Section 82 of the Companies Income Tax Act (as amended) and punishable under 8. 55 of the Companies Income Tax Act (as amended).

The offences are also said to be contrary to Section 11 of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (Establishment) Act 2011 for non-compliance with extant provisions of the law.

No date has been fixed for the arraignment of all the defendants.