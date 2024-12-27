FG expresses concern over post-election violence in Mozambique

The Federal Government on Friday expressed concern over the escalating post-election violence in the Republic of Mozambique, especially in the capital city of Maputo, and other major cities like Beira and Nampula.

The violence has reportedly resulted in the death of over 121 people and over 380 are injured.

According to reports, the violent protests erupted after the Constitutional Council confirmed Daniel Chapo of the Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) as the winner of the presidential election with 65 per cent of the votes and the results were rejected by the leader of the opposition party.

Therefore, the Federal Government of Nigeria in a statement by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, called for calm.

It also advised the aggrieved political players to explore appropriate legal means to seek redress.

“Our thoughts are with the government of the Republic of Mozambique and the families of all those affected by the dreadful crisis,” the statement said.