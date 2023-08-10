FG earmarks N1 billion for establishment of Diaspora Center for Research

Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Arc. Sonny Echono, has disclosed that an allocation of N1 billion was provided in the Fund’s 2023…

Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Arc. Sonny Echono, has disclosed that an allocation of N1 billion was provided in the Fund’s 2023 budgetary allocation under the Special Intervention Initiative for the establishment of Diaspora Center for Research and Development.

Echono stated this when the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri Erewa, paid a courtesy visit to him on the implementation plan for the successful execution of the Diaspora Research Centre for Development project.

He hinted that the allocation letter had been given to University of Ibadan with recommendation that the Institution submits implementation plan for effective take-off of activities.

While re-emphasizing TETFund efforts and commitment to research and development, Echono announced that an additional sum of N250 million was also allocated to the University of Ibadan under the 2023 budgetary allocation (Designated Projects) as a fund assistance for Global Research Centre at the institution.

The Executive Secretary while stating the importance of the facility to the global research community said: “The Centre is proposed to house a rich collection of African Diaspora and Transnational Studies resources, including textbooks, archival documents, audio and video tapes, online resources, microfilms and other related materials. It is as well intended to serve as a flagship scientific hub for teaching, research, and other academic activities related to diaspora and transnational studies.”

He said further said the proposal indicates that the facility shall be an incubator for hosting experts, practitioners, and policy professionals with interest and experience in research, including hosting fellowship and exchange programmes to produce truly globally impactful diaspora and transnational knowledge.

In her remarks, Dabiri, disclosed that TETFund followed-through with the commitment by earmarking 1 billion naira for the establishment of Diaspora Research Centre in University of Ibadan, one of Nigeria’s most prestigious tertiary institutions.

While expressing her admiration for TETFund’s transformative action, she noted that the Diaspora Research Centre will be the first of its kind in Africa with immense potential to shape the landscape of research and development in the continent.

She said the management of TETFund that NIDCOM is in contact with University of Ibadan, where the Diaspora Research Centre is to be sited to discuss groundwork, models and implementation plans on the completion of the project.

