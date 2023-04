FG drags Seplat, others to court for ‘breaching’ Immigration laws

The Federal Government has filed criminal charges against Seplat Energy PLC; the company’s CEO, Mr Roger Brown; the Board Chairman, Mr Basil Omiyi, for alleged…

The Federal Government has filed criminal charges against Seplat Energy PLC; the company’s CEO, Mr Roger Brown; the Board Chairman, Mr Basil Omiyi, for alleged breach of extant provisions of the Immigration Act 2015.

Others also charged by the FG are Independent Non-Executive Directors (INED) Dr Charles Okeahalam, Mrs Bashirat Odunewu, Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, Mr Rabiu Bello, Ms Emma Fitzgerald, and Company Secretary/Legal Counsel, Mrs Edith Onwuchekwa.

In the lawsuit, with Charge No. FHC/AB/CR/149/2023, filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja on 6th April 2023, the FG accused the defendants of allowing Mr Brown to accept employment as the CEO of Seplat Energy PLC without the statutory approval of the Controller-General of Immigration.

The four-count charge reads: “That you on or before the 9th day of March, 2023 at Seplat Energy PLC Head Office 16 A Temple Road Oluholloway Ikoyi Lagos, within the Jurisdiction of the Honourable Court, did conspire among yourselves to allow Mr Roger Brown accept employment as CEO at Seplat Energy PLC without the consent of the Comptroller General of Immigration, contrary to Section 36 (1)(a) and 71 of the Immigration Act 2015 and punishable under Section 36 (2) and Section 71 (a) of the Immigration Act 2015.

“That you did conspire among yourselves to allow Mr Roger Brown take over business as Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy PLC without the consent of the Minister of Interior, contrary to Section 36 (1) (b) and punishable under Section 36 (2) and Section 105 of the Immigration Act 2015.

“That you, on or before the 9th day of March, 2023 at Seplat Energy PLC Head Office 16 A Temple Road Oluholloway Ikoyi Lagos, within the Jurisdiction of the Honourable Court, you as director, secretary, members of board of directors of Seplat Energy PLC as the case may be, did instigate, encourage, connive, by neglect on your part, allow Mr. Roger Thompson Brown, a non- Nigerian to accept employment as Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy PLC even after withdrawal of his immigration documents, contrary Sections 36, 71 and 105 of the Immigration Act 2015 and punishable under Sections 36(2) 105(1) of the Immigration Act 2015.

“That you did refuse to make an application to the Comptroller-General of Immigration for his permission before employing Mr. Roger Thompson Brown both as Chief Finance Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy PLC, contrary to Section 38(1) of the Immigration Act 2015 and punishable under Section 38(5) of the Immigration Act 2015”.

Daily Trust gathered that the arraignment date is yet to be fixed.

The FG on 3rd March revoked the visa, Resident Permit, and Work Permit of Seplat’s CEO over alleged racist practices, discrimination against Nigerian employees at Seplat, favouring of expatriate workers, and breach of good governance codes.

The FG also alleged that Mr Brown refused to honour invitations by the Ministry of Interior in the course of its investigation.

The letter to Seplat entitled: “Withdrawal of Work Permit, CERPAC, Visa/Residence Permit of Mr Roger Thompson Brown – CEO, SEPLAT Energy PLC” also read in part: “Investigation and records in the Ministry also revealed that Mr Roger Brown was in possession of CERPAC that was not based on validly issued Expatriate Quota approved by the Ministry of Interior resulting to the violation of relevant Immigration Laws and Regulations.

“As a result of these, the Honourable Minister has determined that Mr Brown’s continued stay in Nigeria is contrary to the national interest.

“Consequently, the Ministry has withdrawn the Work Permit CERPAC, Visa, Residence Permit and all relevant documents that authorised Mr Roger Thomson Brown’s entry or stay in Nigeria”.