FG doesn’t place importance on Polytechnic education –ASUP

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has accused the federal government of using kid gloves to address challenges confronting the country’s polytechnics education.

The union is currently on a two-week strike, leaving lecturers to down their tools and grounding academic activities.

The strike began on Monday, December, 2 following the completion of its 15 days ultimatum issued by the union NEC executive.

Speaking with newsmen on Friday at Yaba College of Technology, the coordinator, Zonal Executives Council, Zone C, Masopa Nurudeen, expressed concerns, saying the federal government had turned a deaf ear to the union’s plight.

He outlined the issues confronting the polytechnics, describing the process of appointment of a new Rector in Federal Polytechnic Nekede as a violation of the provisions of the Federal Polytechnics Act as amended in 2019.

“The Governing Council of Federal Polytechnic, Nekede has displayed a high degree of impunity in the selection process for the Rector of the institution. Also, failure to observe due process in the appointment of a Rector in Federal Polytechnic Wannune,” he said.

He said the federal government intervened during the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Akwa, vice-chancellor appointment saga, but failed to do so in the polytechnic matter.

“Nekede saga happened before the time of UNIZIK, unfortunately government responded quickly to the issue at UNIZIK without looking at our matter.

“Of course it will not be out of place as ASUP to classify government conduct as discriminatory toward the polytechnic education sector,” he said.

He added that the polytechnics had not received the NEEDS Assessment intervention funds for tertiary institutions for 2023 at the end of 2024.

He reiterated that the union will not rest on its oars in pressing its demands, hinting that the strike may continue next year.

“After the two weeks, the NEC of our union will reconvene and we will make further decisions. We will suspend action and go on break and by next year, by God’s grace if nothing tangibe is done we can always resume,” he said.