FG directs Universities to shut down for elections

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has directed Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities to close universities during the upcoming 2023 elections.

This was contained in a letter directed to all Vice Chancellors dated 3rd February and signed by the Deputy Executive Secretary (Administration) for Executive Secretary, Dr Chris J. Maiyaki.

“In view of the foregoing and concerns expressed on the security of staff, students and properties of the our respective institutions, the Honourable Minister of Education, Mal. Adamu Adamu has following extensive consultations with the relevant security agencies, directed that all Universities and Inter University Centres be shut down and academic activities be suspended between 22nd February and 14th March, 2023.”

The letter said, consequently, Vice-Chancellors, as well as Directors/Chief Executives of inter-university centres, are by this Circular requested to shut down their respective Institutions from Wednesday 22 February 2023 to Tuesday 14 March 2023.

The letter also renewed assurances of the Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof Rasheed Abubakar while sending regards to Vice Chancellors for their understanding and unwavering cooperation.