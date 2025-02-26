FG demands probe into Nigerian footballer’s death in Uganda

The acting Nigerian High Commissioner in Uganda, Ambassador Shama Shanga, has demanded a full autopsy and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a Nigerian footballer in Uganda, Abubakar Lawal.

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), on Tuesday, disclosed this in a statement by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit at NiDCOM.

In the statement, Dabiri-Erewa stated that, “This is pathetic and appears suspicious. We demand a thorough investigation. No cover-up at all. This is so sad!

“The Nigerian government will ensure and demand a thorough and transparent investigation. May his soul rest in peace and God give the family the fortitude to bear this loss.”, she said.

Already, the Kajjansi Police Division said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Lawal, a professional footballer at Vipers Sports Club, who was claimed to have fallen from the third floor of Voicemall Shopping Arcade on the morning of February 24, 2025.

Preliminary reports indicate that Lawal arrived at the shopping mall in his vehicle, registration number UBQ 695G, to meet his friend, Omary Naima, a Tanzanian national residing in room 416 since February 20, 2025.

According to Naima, she left Lawal, who is also a final year student at Cavendish University, in the room preparing tea and proceeded to a game centre within the mall. Shortly after, at approximately 8:00am, Lawal reportedly fell from the balcony.

He was rushed to Entebbe Referral Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

As part of the ongoing investigation, authorities are retrieving CCTV footage and conducting thorough interrogation to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.