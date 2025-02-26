FG demands probe into Nigerian footballer’s death in Uganda

The acting Nigerian High Commissioner in Uganda, Ambassador Shama Shanga, has demanded a full autopsy and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a Nigerian footballer in Uganda, Abubakar Lawal.
Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), on Tuesday, disclosed this in a statement by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit at NiDCOM.
In the statement, Dabiri-Erewa stated that, “This is pathetic and appears suspicious. We demand a thorough investigation. No cover-up at all. This is so sad!
“The Nigerian government will ensure and demand a thorough and transparent investigation. May his soul rest in peace and God give the family the fortitude to bear this loss.”, she said.
- Afenifere faction appoints Oba Olaitan as Adebanjo’s replacement
- NIGERIA DAILY: Nigerian Families Struggle As Multichoice Intends To Hike Subscription Fees Again
Already, the Kajjansi Police Division said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Lawal, a professional footballer at Vipers Sports Club, who was claimed to have fallen from the third floor of Voicemall Shopping Arcade on the morning of February 24, 2025.
Preliminary reports indicate that Lawal arrived at the shopping mall in his vehicle, registration number UBQ 695G, to meet his friend, Omary Naima, a Tanzanian national residing in room 416 since February 20, 2025.
According to Naima, she left Lawal, who is also a final year student at Cavendish University, in the room preparing tea and proceeded to a game centre within the mall. Shortly after, at approximately 8:00am, Lawal reportedly fell from the balcony.
He was rushed to Entebbe Referral Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
As part of the ongoing investigation, authorities are retrieving CCTV footage and conducting thorough interrogation to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.