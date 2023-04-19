FG declares public holidays for Eid-il-Fitr celebration

The Federal Government has declared Friday 21st and Monday 24th of April 2023, as public holidays to mark this year’s EId-il-Fitr celebration. The Minister of…

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore, in a statement released to the press on Wednesday.

He congratulated all Muslims for the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Aregbesola called on all Muslims to imbibe and practice the virtues of kindness, love, tolerance, peace, self-denial, sacrifice and good neighbourliness, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).

“The self-restraint, self-denial, sacrifice and deep spiritual consciousness that accompanied the fasting period should not end but be maintained and improved upon in order to be a better person and true worshipper”, the minister said.

Aregbesola assured that President Muhammadu Buhari is fully committed to a peaceful transition of government following successful elections.

He also assured of the government’s commitment to the provision of security for the life and property of every citizen and foreigner in the country.

The Minister used the opportunity to commend all security agencies for the successes recorded in the fight against criminals across the country.

He urged Nigerians to be part of the nation’s security architecture by being vigilant and reporting suspicious individuals and activities to law enforcement agencies nearest to them, noting that security is everybody’s responsibility.