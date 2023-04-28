FG declares Monday public holiday to mark Workers’ Day

The Federal Government has declared Monday 1st of May as Public Holiday to mark this year’s Workers’ Day celebration. The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola,…

The Federal Government has declared Monday 1st of May as Public Holiday to mark this year’s Workers’ Day celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore.

He congratulated workers across the country on this year’s celebration, commending them for their resilience, hard work, diligence, and sacrifice.

Aregbesola noted that their contributions are essential for the greatness of the country and her dignity.

According to the Minister, “There is dignity in labour. The nation will continue to celebrate workers’ dedication and commitment to work because their services are vital to nation-building and African Renaissance”.

Aregbesola, therefore, enjoined workers to imbibe the culture of productivity, saying: “The end of work is productivity. It is productivity that leads to value creation, satisfactory provision of goods and services and wealth creation. It is, therefore, the path to national and individual prosperity”

While urging workers to raise the bar of their trade, the Minister assured them that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is focused on the security of life and property of every citizen and foreigner in the country.

The Minister commended all security agencies for the successes recorded in the fight against criminals across the country, encouraging them not to relent.

He urged Nigerians to be vigilant and report suspicious individuals and activities to law enforcement agencies nearest to them.