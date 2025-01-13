FG confirns bird flu outbreaks in Kano

The Federal Government has confirmed the outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Kano State.

The outbreaks is reported to have affected various bird species like layers, ducks, guinea fowl, and turkeys.

A circular signed by Dr Taiwo Olasoju on behalf of the Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria said the risk of the disease spreading during this time was high.

The circular advised relevant agencies and the states’ veterinary offices to activate surveillance response mechanism to mitigate this risk adding that “we need to take adequate preventive measures.”

The circular recommended the steps to be taken immediately, which include implementing “strict biosecurity protocols to prevent the spread of the disease.”

Others steps include educating “relevant stakeholders, such as poultry farmers, traders, and the general public, on the risks and prevention strategies and closely monitor the situation and report any suspicious cases to the relevant authorities.”

Dr Olasoju said the measures recommended were crucial in preventing the spread of HPAI to neighbouring states and the entire country.

The chairman, Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), Kano State chapter, Dr Usman Gwarzo also confirmed the outbreaks.

“Sometime in December 2024, a young man (Secondary school student) from Galadanchi quarters in Gwale LGA went to Janguza market in Tofa LGA just after BUK new site and bought a duck which he took home and mixed with his flocks of hens and chickens, which he rears on wooden cage. Suddenly, the duck died and the chickens followed, which he took the carcasses to Gwale veterinary clinic and presumptive diagnosis of AI was made.

“Samples were sent for confirmation and came out as AI on 1st week of January 2025. There is no any similar report from any poultry farm,” he said.

Dr Gwarzo said PAN Kano State chapter is working with the state government to create awareness and encourage poultry farmers to report any unusual mortality in their farms.