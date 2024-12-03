FG committed to revitalizing polytechnic education – minister

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, has reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to revitalizing polytechnic education through equipping all federal polytechnics to enable them produce competent graduates that could meet the demand of the Nigerian evolving economy.

The minister disclosed this on Tuesday while commissioning a one-storey Lecture rooms and laboratory building and procurement of laboratory equipment at the Federal polytechnic Bali, in Taraba state.

Alausa, represented by the Director, Polytechnic Education and Allied institutions, Dr.Ejeh Usman, said the government spent the sum of N390 million for the project.

SPONSOR AD

He said the building and equipment provided would enhance practical learning and research activities in the polytechnic.

Alausa said the project was executed under the NEEDS assessment revitalizion Fund projects, adding that it will provide conducive environment for lectures and practical session.

The minister disclosed that the Federal Polytechnic Bali was second to benefit from the NEEDS assessment revitalizion Fund for the project after Kaduna polytechnic

“The facility will boost Federal polytechnic Bali capacity for hands-on technical training and also facilitate innovative research and development,

“The facility will also prepare students for real world challenges by giving them access to modern tools and technology and it is the hope of the federal government that the facilities will contribute greatly to the advancement of Federal polytechnic Bali,” the minister said.

Alausa further explained that the federal government remained committed to prioritizing education which is a cornerstone of National development.

“I urge you the management of this institution to make good use of these facilities for effective teaching of your students and also ensure maintenance and sustainability of this vital learning and research equipment,” Alausa further stated.

In his address earlier, Dr Mohammed Usman, Rector of Federal polytechnic Bali, lauded the federal ministry of Education for executing the project in the institution, adding that the facilities provided will future enhance learning and research activities in the polytechnic.