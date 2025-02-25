FG committed to improved road infrastructure – Minister

The Minister of State for Works, Barrister Bello Goronyo, has reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to providing better and smoother road networks across Nigeria as part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The minister gave the assurance during an inspection of the newly rehabilitated Dei-Dei – Dakwa road in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“I want to commend FERMA for a job well done. The quality of work here is commendable, and this road will not only facilitate smoother transportation but also boost commercial activities within this corridor,” Goronyo stated.

During the visit, the minister also engaged with community leaders and residents, urging them to take ownership of the road and ensure its proper maintenance.

He cautioned against erecting illegal structures that could damage the road or obstruct traffic flow.

Goronyo reassured the people that the Tinubu-led administration remains committed to their welfare and infrastructural development.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FERMA, Engr. Chukwuemeka Agbasi, has assured Nigerians that the agency is fully prepared for the upcoming rainy season.

He emphasised the importance of keeping drainage systems clear to ensure free water flow and prevent road deterioration.

“As we approach the rainy season, our priority is to ensure smooth movement for all road users. We also urge Nigerians to desilt their drainages and avoid blocking water channels, as these actions contribute to road damage and flooding,” Agbasi said.

The minister and the team also inspected recently received Government of Japan aid-funded maintenance equipment scheduled for commissioning soon.