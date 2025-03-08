FG commits to gender-inclusive tax reforms — Bagudu

The federal government has expressed its commitment to gender-inclusive tax reforms, highlighting the need for a fairer financial system to enhance revenue generation and economic development.
The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, said this at the International Budget Partnership (IBP) Nigeria’s launch of New Country Strategy and presentation of ‘Groundbreaking Research on Gender and Taxation’ yesterday in Abuja.
Bagudu, who underscored the role of women’s advocacy groups in shaping budgetary decisions, also defended recent policy changes, such as the removal of subsidies and the simplification of tax systems, arguing that these measures would expand the tax base and improve revenue collection for the wellbeing of the country.
He noted the financial barriers women face, saying that systemic challenges often prevent them from accessing capital and fully participating in economic activities.
The IBP report urged governments at all levels to modernise tax collection through electronic payments and transparent processes, reducing inefficiencies and preventing exploitation. It also recommended tax harmonisation to eliminate arbitrary levies.
A key focus of the report was the importance of raising public awareness about tax obligations and benefits, particularly among informal sector business owners, many of whom are women.
IBP Nigeria’s country manager, Yinka Babalola, stressed the organisation’s commitment to ensuring that public budgets work for all, particularly marginalised groups.
“We are looking at the entire process of raising and spending public resources, which we call the public resource governance system. It extends beyond traditional financial management to include the role of private sector operators, legislative bodies and auditors in ensuring accountability,” she said.
