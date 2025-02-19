fg commissions first ndlea barracks in adamawa

The federal government has inaugurated the first-ever barracks for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Yola, Adamawa State.
NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive, Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), said the facility would bolster the agency’s operational efficiency in combating drug abuse and trafficking across Nigeria.
Marwa noted that the absence of dedicated accommodation for NDLEA officers had previously exposed them and their families to various risks.
The newly commissioned facility, located on an 18-hectare site in Kwanan Waya, includes office complexes, residential units, and auxiliary amenities to support NDLEA operations.
Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, described the project as a crucial investment in human capital. He reiterated the Tinubu administration’s commitment to providing NDLEA officers with a secure and dignified working environment, urging them to uphold professionalism and dedication in their service.
Fagbemi underscored NDLEA’s vital role in tackling drug-related crimes, stating that the fight against substance abuse is essential for safeguarding the nation’s future.
Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, said beyond infrastructure, the project symbolised a collective commitment to protecting Nigeria’s future from the dangers of illicit drugs.
