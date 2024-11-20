FG commends tax tribunal after commissioners resolved 901 cases

The Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anite, has commended the Tax Appeal Tribunal for its contribution to fairness, transparency, and efficiency in resolving tax disputes in the country.

Uzoka-Anite gave the commendation during the send-off dinner organised for the TAP chairmen and commissioners, who served between 2018 and 2024, in Abuja over the weekend.

The minister commended the honorees for upholding the integrity of the tax system, instilling confidence in taxpayers and fostering a culture of “voluntary compliance.”

To the celebrants, she said, “Today we recognise your invaluable contributions, and reflect on the profound impact your dedication and service had on the development of our nation’s tax administration and tax dispute resolution framework.”

Also speaking, the coordinating secretary of the TAT, Irene Erinne, commended the outgoing chairmen and commissioners for their contributions that have strengthened the tribunal’s foundations, ensured justice, and fostered a culture of transparency and efficiency that inspires us.

She noted that out of the 901 cases dispensed by the honorees, only three upturned, noting that the commissioners’ set was the first without any allegations of bribery.

In his reaction, a former chairman of the South East Zone of the Tax Appeal Tribunal and chairman of the Commissioners’ Forum, Chukwuemeka Eze, noted that the tribunal recovered millions of dollars for the federal government after resolving pending tax disputes from 2016 to 2018 between taxpayers and authorities.

He noted that under the panel’s tenure, the annual Finance Act came on for 2020, 2021 and 2022; they collaborated to draft the Tax Appeal Tribunal Procedure Rules 2021 and the return of the publication of the Tax Appeal Tribunal Law Report.

“A lot of money was recovered during our tenure both in local and foreign currency and it is a major achievement that would have played a role in the financial health of Nigeria,” he said.