FG commends partners of national anti-corruption plan

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, (SAN), has commended stakeholders nand partners in the implementation of the national anti-corruption action plan.

Fagbemi spoke on Friday at the opening of the validation meeting of the National Anti -corruption Strategy (NACS) Action Plan.

He thanked the donors International (DEA)/ROLaC for their “unwavering commitment, dedication and the financial support needed to midwife the successful implementation of the NACS Action Plan 2017 – 2021 and the review of the NACS Action Plan 2022- 2026 is highly appreciated.”

Fagbemi said Nigeria adopted the ECOWAS Protocol on the fight against corruption in 2001 and joined other member states in adopting the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption (AUCPCC) in July 2003 and the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) in October 2003 with the goal to tackle the growing incidence of corruption globally.

He enumerated the five pillars of the framework for the NACS Action Plan implementation to include prevention of corruption, public engagement, campaign for ethical re-orientation, enforcement and sanction, and recovery and management of proceeds of crime.

In her speech the Head of Technical Unit on Governance and Anti-Corruption Reforms (TUGAR) Secretariat of the Inter-Agency Task Team (IATT), Mrs Jane Onwumere said the implementation of the action plan has yielded the growth of transparency initiatives like beneficial ownership disclosures, open contracting and routine corruption risk

assessments that determine vulnerabilities to corruption.

“Notwithstanding the challenges, some progress was recorded evidenced in the passage of critical legislation such as the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act, 2022, the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 among others,” she added.