FG clears NiMet staff’s 45-month minimum wage arrears

The federal government has paid the outstanding 45-month minimum wage arrears owed to staff of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

Non-payment of the arrears, which date back to 2019, has often pitted NiMet management against staff of the agency and the labour unions.

It would be recalled that in May this year, the unions declared industrial action over the issue but it was stalled following the intervention by the House Committee on Aviation Technology and their Senate counterpart.

The unions suspended the strike action after an agreement was reached on Sunday, May 19, 2024, during a special session convened by the House Committee on Aviation Technology led by the Chairman, Rt. Hon. Abiodun Isiaq Akinlade, with NiMet management and representatives of the unions present.

The Director General and Chief Executive Officer of NiMet, Professor Charles Anosike, in a statement commended President Tinubu for authorising the payment of the arrears.

Staff of NiMet, through the NiMet Unions Joint Action Committee (NJAC), have also thanked President Tinubu, Aviation and Aerospace Development Minister Festus Keyamo, the House of Representatives and Senate Committees on Aviation, and the DG/CEO of NiMet.