FG charges 332 new directors on civil service reforms

The federal government has tasked the 332 newly promoted directors with leading the final phase of its ongoing reform agenda under the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021–2025 (FCSSIP25).

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, gave the directive on Tuesday during an induction training for the directors, held at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN), Abuja.

Walson-Jack noted that the final year of FCSSIP25 offers an opportunity to consolidate the progress made in the reforms aimed at creating a world-class civil service.

SPONSOR AD

The programme introduced participants to key reform initiatives, including the Service-Wise GPT, Govmail, Compendium of Circulars, and the Federal Civil Service Online Academy.