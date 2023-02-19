FG cashless policy, impacts and miseries among Nigerians

The federal government directive to the Central Bank of Nigeria to redesign the currency heeds positive impacts despite the hardship faced by the masses. The…

The federal government directive to the Central Bank of Nigeria to redesign the currency heeds positive impacts despite the hardship faced by the masses. The implementation challenges are the sacrifice we have to bear for better governance and a better society.

Objectively, with the policy, the government will be able to curtail inflation in the economy by reducing the much money outside the banking environments and sustaining the electronic cashless business transaction system in the country.

The level of insecurity has been reduced to a minimum as access to so much money has been reduced and confidently makes it easy for security personnel to manage the situation professionally without much media involvement.

In the political arena, the electioneering process is becoming peaceful because of the unavailability of too much money to share and struggles, which could lead to a free and fair election in the forthcoming election in Nigeria. Social vices also seem to be reduced and experience lower patronage as the exchange of money (cash) becomes difficult.

The menace of corruption is being put under control/watch as electronic transactions will expose and make it easy to trace the source of the money and create fairness in the mind of those having the intention to involve in it. The policy also encouraged personal saving, financial discipline, and saving extravagant expenditures in the life of an average Nigerian.

The federal government’s recent strategic move during the last presidential broadcast by the president and other relevant stakeholder interventions are highly appreciated and encouraged to be sustained for a better Nigeria.

In addition, the central bank of Nigeria should ensure the federal government directive on making available the old N200 note denomination released to the public is strictly carried out quickly to quench the demand for it.

The telecommunication service providers under the good supervision of the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) should ensure stable telephone networks to support the federal government’s transition to a cashless system and the improvement of the effective power supply.

This is a call to all Nigeria and the relevant stakeholders to bear the pains now and support the government for a better tomorrow, better change comes with hardship but be right assured that after every hardship ease follows.

Abdulmalik Saidu (Kupa) wrote via Saiduone.com@gmail.com