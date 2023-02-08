FG, BUA Group flag off N116bn Kano-Kazaure-Kongolam dual carriage road

BUA Group has flagged off the expansion and dualisation of the 132km Kano-Kazaure-Kongolam highway in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing. The…

BUA Group has flagged off the expansion and dualisation of the 132km Kano-Kazaure-Kongolam highway in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

The flag-off was in line with the Presidential Executive Order 007 on Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme, which granted tax waiver to some indigenous conglomerates to carry out repair of major federal highways.

The N116 billion project was flagged off by the Minister for Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, in a ceremony in Kazaure, Jigawa State.

The project will pass through Kano, Jigawa, and Katsina states from Dawanau roundabout in Kano State to Kongolam in Katsina State, a statement from BUA said.

The minister, according to the statement disclosed that BUA Group will be the sole financier of the project to dualise the 132 km road as part of its ongoing commitment to infrastructure development.

Speaking at the official ceremony, Group Executive Director of BUA Group, Kabiru Rabiu, said that BUA remains committed to partnering with the government on critical projects and initiatives that will fast-track human, social, and infrastructural development across the country.

Rabiu said BUA Group which is solely financing the project has already mobilised equipment to site and has the capacity, expertise, and resources to complete the road on schedule.

He also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Works and Housing for approving the project and restated the group’s commitment to delivering a dual carriage road that will rank among the best in Africa.

Fashola said the highway, which is being constructed by BUA Group with allied infrastructure, would complement the ongoing rail infrastructure projects of the federal government in the North West region of Nigeria, and also open up more economic opportunities for Nigeria and the greater West African region.