News

FG blames rising inflation, operations cost for 50% tariff increase by telecom coys

The Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, has  said the 50% increase by telecommunication companies in the country was caused by inflation and rising operation cost.

He stated this while responding to questions at the 2025 budget defence session by the joint House of Representatives and Senate Committees on Communication on Tuesday.

He added that the move was in tandem with broader economic patterns, where tariffs lead to higher consumer prices as a result of additional costs on imported goods and tariffs.

The minister said the federal government is planning to invest N6 billion to deploy 90,000 Kilometres of Fiber Optic cable to expand the country’s capacity from 35,000 Kilometres to 125,000 Kilometres.

He said the planned deployment of more Fibre Optic cable is an initiative aimed at fostering growth in critical communication sectors in the country.

