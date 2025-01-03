FG begins deployment of LSM CNG buses for airport shuttle

The federal government has commenced the deployment of locally assembled Lanre Shittu Motors’ brand of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses for airport shuttle.

The first batch of the CNG-powered buses has been received at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos by officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), led by its Managing Director, Mrs Olubunmi Oluwaseun Kuku.

The introduction of the CNG to power automobiles is one of the federal government’s initiatives to ease the impact of fuel subsidy removal on the masses.

The CNG buses, according to the Managing Director of Lanre Shittu Motors, Taiwo Shittu, come in two specifications: a 31-seater for airport shuttle services and a 54-seater for mass transit city buses.

He said they had been equipped with modern amenities, including air conditioning, viewing screens, and charging stations.

With the introduction of the CNG buses, he said LSM aimed to provide a more sustainable and efficient transportation solution not only to Lagos but other parts of the country.