FG bars pilots from operating multiple airlines

The Federal Government has restricted licensed flight crew members from operating multiple airlines.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) issued the restriction, saying its findings shows that pilots and other crew members render services to different airlines.

In a circular NCAA/DGCA/AOL dated November 6th 2024 and signed by the Ag. Director-General, Civil Aviation, Capt. Chris Najomo, declared the act as illegal.

According to the circular, instances where pilots operate for more than one airline concurrently pose risk to safety.

It said the licence issued to pilot or any member of the flight crew is operator specific based on the approved Standards Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The circular issued to Accountable Managers/Director of Flight Operations and Chief Pilots titled, “PROHIBITION OF AD-HOC FLIGHT OPERATIONS FOR MULTIPLE AIRLINES” read: “It has come to the notice of the authority through our surveillance reports that licensed

flight crew members utilize the privileges simulators and proficiency checks endersed on their license to operate for multiple airlines.

“The Flight Simulator Training Device/facility approved by the Authority si operator specific based on the training program and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for such an operator.

“Instances where pilots operate for more than one arline concurrently without safety considerations of such actions poses a safety risk to the industry.”

The CAA stated that with effect from the date of issuance of this Directive, all operators and holders of pilot license are informed that this action will be treated as a violation of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations.

“The Authority wil take appropriate enforcement action on violators of this directive, affective from 11th November, 2024.

“Simulator renewals from henceforih will be tied to the Operator. Please comply accordingly,” the circular added.