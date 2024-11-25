FG asks varsities to set up sexual referral centres

The Federal Government has urged universities to set up Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs) to address cases of sexual harassment and ensure timely intervention within the university community.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, made the call on Monday at a national summit on addressing sexual harassment in tertiary education in Nigeria, in Abuja, organised by Alliances for Africa (AFA) and partners.

Suleiman-Ibrahim said sexual harassment is a global menace and a pervasive violation of human rights, particularly against women and girls.

SPONSOR AD

She noted that the effects of sexual harassment transcended physical harm, leaving survivors with emotional, psychological, and socio-economic scars.

She highlighted President Bola Tinubu administration’s commitment to zero-tolerance against gender-based violence through several initiatives, including supporting the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act 2015 and the Sexual Harassment Prohibition Bill passed by the 9th Senate in July 2020.

“I am unwavering in my commitment to champion gender equality principles and addressing gender-based violence, including sexual harassment eradication, in all its forms as assigned to my ministry under the Renewed Hope Agenda. Building on the foundation laid by the National Gender Policy and other related policies of this administration of President Bola Tinubu, the ministry will partner the Federal Ministry of Education, universities, and relevant agencies to launch nationwide initiatives to raise awareness about sexual harassment, challenge gender stereotypes, and foster a culture of accountability and respect on campuses.

“Currently, we have only 47 SARCs spread across 22 states in the country and the FCT. This is just a drop in the ocean. As we intensify advocacy around the issues, based on the findings of this report, the need for case referrals will no doubt increase.

“I, therefore call on the university leadership to set up Sexual Assault Referral Centres to address the cases that might arise within the university communities to ensure timely intervention,” Suleiman-Ibrahim said.

In her welcome remark, Prof. Ufuoma Awhefeada, Coordinator, Committee of Gender Directors in Nigerian Universities (CGDNU), said the event was for a sense of purpose and a share commitment to creating a safer, more inclusive and more equitable learning environment for all members of the tertiary education space.

She noted that sexual harassment is a pervasive issue in Nigerian tertiary institutions, negatively affecting students, staff and the optimal functioning of the organs and units in the nation’s tertiary institutions.

She acknowledged the support of their partners, including African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD) for the support given to the organisation that facilitated their maiden national conference in November 2023.

She stated, “Part of our core mandate as gender directors, is pursuing the implementation of the gender policy as well as the sexual harassment policy of our respective universities. In undertaking this task, we are expected to work closely with the heads of other units, staff and students within the university.

“It is also expected that we partner with other government agencies, non-governmental organisations, community leaders as well as public spirited individuals to ensure the realization of our mandate.”

In his Goodwill, a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Akin Rotimi, Jr., said that Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, led lower chamber and the 10th Assembly remain resolute in their commitment to addressing pressing national issues, including the pervasive challenge of sexual harassment in the tertiary institutions.