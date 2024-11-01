FG asks Nigerians to embrace waste-to-wealth initiatives

The federal government has asked Nigerians to invest in recycling business as a source of economic fortune.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, gave tye advice in Abuja during the public presentation and launch of a book, titled, ‘Recycling in Nigeria’ written by a member of the House of Representatives and Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Environment, Hon. Terseer Ugbor.

Akume, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Chris Tarka, said Nigeria must borrow a leaf from developed countries that are already ahead in the waste-to-wealth initiative.

“The recycling of waste from Dunghill looks to me like a big business that has been overlooked over time. It is also appropriate that the author is now opening our eyes to such an opportunity.

“We, as a growing community of young Nigerians willing to do business, have somehow been blinded to this golden opportunity.

“In many developing countries, you will observe three trash cans outside their households and every business community. Among the cans, you will see one for newspapers, glass products and plastics. These products are being collected to be recycled for use to cut down on wastage.”

On his part, the author, Ugbor, stressed the need to educate young Nigerians on the recycling business.

“It is high time Nigerians knew more about recycling, waste management and waste-to-wealth, including plastics, tyres, e-waste, metal waste, papers, and waste oil, among others,” he added.

The federal lawmaker representing Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency in Benue said it was appalling to observe that many Nigerians were not taking advantage of the huge opportunities embedded in waste management and recycling.