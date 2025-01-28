FG approves reconstruction of Dei-Dei Market-Life Camp road

The FCT Minister, Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, commissioned the 5km temporary access road connecting Saburi 1 and 2 communities to the Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX) and the old Keffi, Dei-Dei International market road in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

During the commissioning, the minister announced the federal government’s approval for the reconstruction of Dei-Dei International Market Road to Life Camp, assuring that the project will commence in February and be completed by the end of the year.

He stated, “Mr President has directed that this Dei-Dei International Market Road should be reconstructed to Life Camp, so that the market can come back to what it used to be as an international market. So, be assured that in the next one month, we will flag it off and I can assure you, before the end of this year, we will come back and commission it.”

Speaking to the residents of Saburi, Wike emphasised the commitment of the current administration to delivering on its promises.

He said, “Let me thank the people of Saburi for mobilising yourselves to show appreciation for what the president has done, remembering the communities that makeup AMAC.