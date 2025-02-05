FG approves N159.5bn for road projects in Abuja

The federal government on Monday approved a total of N159.5 billion for five major projects aimed at enhancing road networks, transportation, and estate access across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

FCT Minister of State, Mariya Mahmoud, disclosed this to journalists after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Among the key projects is the construction of a bus terminal at Mabushi, located within Cadastral Zone Plot B06, Phase II of the federal capital city.

SPONSOR AD

The contract, worth N30.97 billion, was awarded to Setraco Nigeria Limited and is expected to be completed within 18 months.

Mahmoud also said a significant portion of the budget would go towards the construction of Arterial Road connecting Wuye District and Ring Road II within the capital city.

The project, valued at N62.5 billion, has been awarded to Arab Contractors Nigeria Limited with a completion period of 20 months.

The minister said the federal government also approved the construction of the Kuje-Gwagwalada dual carriageway, a critical route aimed at boosting connectivity between key satellite towns.

The project was awarded to Gilmo Engineering Nigeria Limited at a cost of N7.5 billion.

She said the council further approved the rehabilitation of the Old Keffi Road, a 15-kilometre stretch linking Kado Village to Dei-Dei and connecting with the Outer Northern Expressway Junction.

The contract, valued at N26.87 billion, was awarded to Lubric Construction Company Limited, with an 18-month completion timeframe.

She also said the federal government had approved the construction of an access road to the Renewed Hope Cities and Estate Project within Kasana West District, Abuja.

The project, she said, was awarded to Lubric Construction Company Limited at N31.66 billion and is expected to be completed within 18 months.