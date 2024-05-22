FG approves 30 days extension for PEBEC regulatory accelerator

The federal government has approved by 30 days the extension of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC)’s 90-Day Regulatory Reform Accelerator Action Plan which…

The federal government has approved by 30 days the extension of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC)’s 90-Day Regulatory Reform Accelerator Action Plan which commenced in February 2024.

Dr Jumoke Oduwole, the Special Adviser to the President on PEBEC and Investment, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, while announcing the successful conclusion of the tracking day 90 of the 90-Day Regulatory Reform Accelerator Action Plan by the PEBEC Secretariat.

Dr Oduwole said the PEBEC Secretariat worked with 38 priority Ministry, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to deliver impactful reforms on eight key indicators, resulting in measurable institutionalisation of reforms.

“So far, the most progress has been recorded on Transparency Reforms, Port Operations, and AgroExport Reforms.”

The PEBEC boss informed MDAs that based on the increased performance of MDAs over the last two weeks, Vice President Kassim Shettima, the PEBEC chair, has granted a 30-day extension of the accelerator, which will culminate in a PEBEC Town Hall meeting with all relevant MDAs to be hosted by the vice president. Therefore, MDAs will deliver outstanding reforms within the extension period.