FG appoints 11 CMDs for health institutions

The federal government has appointed 11 new Chief Medical Directors (CMDs) and medical directors for tertiary health facilities in the country.

In a statement Friday, the Director, Press and Public Relations, in the Federal Ministry of Health, Patricia Deworitshe, said the new CMDs were Prof Nyandanti Yakub Wilberforce (FMC Hong, Adamawa); Prof Issa Baba Awoye (Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Buddo-Egba, Kwara); Dr Umar Faruk Abdumajid, (FMC Daura, Katsina); Dr Muhammad Shittu Adamu (FMC, Wase, Plateau); Prof Shuaibu Jauro Yahya (FMC, Mubi, Adamawa); Dr Mercy Anugwu (FMC Onitsha, Anambra); Prof Auwalu Sani Salihu (Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Dawanau Kano) and Prof Rufai Ahmed (Registrar/CEO, Medical Rehabilitation Therapists Board of Nigeria-MRTB).

Others are Prof Mangwa J. Kortar (FMC, Makurdi, Benue); Prof Robinson Chukwudi Onoh (Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, Ebonyi) and Dr Nurudeen Isa (National Orthopaedic Hospital, Dala, Kano).

Presenting the letters of appointment to them at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary, Kachollom Daju, said the appointments were for an initial four-year tenure with effect from August 1.

Daju enjoined them to bring the skills and wealth of experience they acquired over the years to bear in their various facilities, noting that their performance would determine the renewal of their tenure.

