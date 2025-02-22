FG announces plans to cancel visa-on-arrival policy

The federal government has announced its plan to cancel the Visa-on-Arrival Policy.

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo made the disclosure while speaking on Friday during the closing ceremony of the weeklong capacity building training on Advance Passenger Information/Passenger Name Record API/PNR Data in National Security and Law Enforcement held at the headquarters of the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS in Abuja.

At the event, Comptroller General Immigration Service CGIS, Kemi Nandap said the programme originated from discussions held with the United Nations Organisation on Counter Terrorism in Bangkok, Thailand last year.

“We recognise the need to fully maximise the administration’s investments in this project and so we must engage in a lot of capacity building. We have successfully trained over 100 officers drawn from critical areas”, she said.

Nandap said the immigration service has a crop of well-trained and patriotic personnel who are ready to give their best to the country.