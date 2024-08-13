FG announces plan to establish Women Centres across states

The Director General of the Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development, Dr. Asabe Vilita Bashir, has announced plans to collaborate with UN Women and…

The Director General of the Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development, Dr. Asabe Vilita Bashir, has announced plans to collaborate with UN Women and the Canadian High Commission, to establish resource centres for women in governance and decision-making across states.

Speaking at a two-day capacity training for Women Affairs Commissioners from all 36 states, Bashir explained that these centres will empower women to assume leadership roles, provide networking opportunities, and provide access to expertise, research, and best practices.

“Over the years, women have been trying to take their positions in political spaces, and with the establishment of these resource centres, we are strategizing to see how we can train women and prepare them effectively for the political space,” she stated.

UN Women’s country representative to Nigeria, Beatrice Eyong, represented by Deputy Country Rep Zephaniah Aura, affirmed the organization’s commitment to enhancing the resilience and professional development of Nigerian women, aiming to increase their leadership contributions.

Regime change: Wait till 2027, FG tells Tinubu’s opponents after Council of State meeting

Jigawa finally lifts curfew after hunger protest

She further said: “These resource centres will serve as a one-stop-shop centre of excellence for networking and peer-to-peer learning, for information on markets and new technologies in climate-smart agriculture, clean-energy cooking methods, as well as equipping women in politics with skills, data, and winning strategies on their journey to the 2027 elections.

“This year, UN Women will support the establishment of resource centres in Ekiti, Kwara, Kaduna, and Ebonyi.”

In his goodwill speech, Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, James Christoff, commended the establishment of the centres, stating that it reflects Nigeria’s commitment to advancing gender equality and empowering women in leadership roles.

“This workshop is an opportunity for us to learn and collaborate on creating a positive environment for women ahead of the 2027 election.

“By working together, we can ensure that women, including young women and women with disabilities, have the support and opportunities they need to succeed,” Christoff said.