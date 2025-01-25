FG adds plumbing, hairstyling, others to basic education curriculum

The Nigerian government has announced the addition of plumbing, makeup, hairstyling and 12 other new trades (new subjects) to the basic education curriculum.

This was contained in a terse statement issued on Thursday by the National Orientation Agency (NOA), saying the new trades were added to the Basic Education curriculum to boost students’ practical skills and employability.

The statement noted that the new subjects will take effect from January 2025 for primary and junior secondary students across the country.

The new subjects include plumbing; tiling and floor works; POP installation; event decoration and management; bakery and confectioneries; hairstyling; makeup; interior design; GSM repairs and satellite/TV antenna installation.

Others are CCTV and intercom installation and maintenance; solar installation and maintenance; garment making; agriculture and processing (including crop production, beekeeping, horticulture and livestock farming like poultry and rabbit rearing), and basic digital literacy (including IT and robotics).