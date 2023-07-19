FG acquires locally-assembled electric cars from jet motors

The National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), has acquired locally-assembled electric vehicles with their charging infrastructure from Nigerian mobility technology company, Jet Motors. The…

The National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), has acquired locally-assembled electric vehicles with their charging infrastructure from Nigerian mobility technology company, Jet Motors.

The move according to the federal government was part of moves to reduce carbon emission and assemble efficient vehicles in the post-fuel subsidy era.

Jet Motor Company was founded in 2018 by Chidi Ajaere, Chairman of the GIG Group.

In a statement released by the company to mark the occasion of the delivery of the electric vehicles to NADDC, the company said it had a great sense of fulfillment that the government was looking its way as it sought alternative mobility options in keeping with new realities.

“For us, it is gratifying that as a local electric vehicle producer, the government, through the NADDC, is beginning to fully appreciate the place of alternatives to petrol-run vehicles especially against the backdrop of the removal of petrol subsidy”, the statement read.

“However, beyond the current realities, electric vehicles hold the answer to the future of mobility in Nigeria, Africa and the world. We are excited that we are at the centre of the innovation disrupting mobility in Africa,” the company added.

It added that “The NADDC has been a true champion of local content, ensuring that, through policy and strategic support, local automotive companies can have the conducive environment to create mobility solutions for the Nigeria market and beyond.

Speaking during the handover of the vehicles, NADDC commended Jet Motors for its innovation and drive towards building a sustained pipeline of clean mobility for the Nigerian market and beyond.

Director-General of NADDC, Jelani Aliyu, said the Council was committed to sustainable mobility in the country, citing the Paris Agreement as a roadmap to net-zero.

He said the NADDC was determined to support local content in its drive to revolutionize mobility in the country, ensuring that through policy and direct intervention, the local automotive industry developed into a thriving ecosystem.

Both Jet Motors and NADDC will now look to optimize opportunities arising from changes to the market and the new direction of the new government. The task of building adequate local capacity for vehicle production, as they both admit, is herculean, demanding the very best of dedication and continuous application.

