FFK to Badenoch: You trust British police but Nigerian policemen protecting your mum in Lagos

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has again taken a swipe at the leader of the British Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch, over her criticism of Nigeria.

Badenoch, a Nigerian born British citizen, has consistently attacked Nigeria and its institutions.

During a recent interview with a British journalist, she accused police officers back home of stealing her brother’s wristwatch and shoes in defence of the UK police.

Vice President, Kashim Shettima recently told her to remove ‘Kemi’ from her name if she was not proud of her Nigerian roots.

However, on Thursday while replying to Badenoch in a post on X, the former minister said the conservative party leader cannot demand for police protection for her mother in Lagos from the police she attacked

“She says she trusts the British police and claims that Nigerian policemen stole her brother’s watch and shoes. But she refuses to acknowledge the fact that the British police are amongst the most institutionally racist and corrupt in the world.

“That many black people, including Nigerians, have been framed, persecuted, tortured, illegally incarcerated, maliciously prosecuted and killed over the years including thousands of Nigerians who are butchered yearly on the streets of the UK in violent knife crimes.

“The British police turned a blind eye to all of these simply because most of the victims are black.

“Given her views about our policemen, one wonders why she insists on her mother having police protection in Lagos”, Fani-Kayode added.

According to Fani-Kayode, “Why can’t she bring British policemen over here to do that given the fact that she “trusts them” and believes that all our security personnel are thieves and that we are such a poor country.

“The next thing she will allege is that the Nigerian police officers that are protecting her family in Lagos have stolen her mothers underwear or worse still that they have kidnapped her”.

The former minister who described Badenoch with unprintable names criticised her support for Israel despite the death and destruction in Palestine.

“She says she is a lover of Israel and believes that the Palestinans deserve what they are getting, that no Muslim that opposes the genocide that is going on in Gaza should be allowed into the UK.

“She said Northern Nigerians, including muslims and christians, are all Boko Haram terrorists who she cannot identify with.

“That lizards ran out of the taps where she grew up in Nigeria and that there was no running water:

“This of course is the lie of the century given the fact that she was raised and lived in Victoria Island which is one of the most opulent areas in Lagos”, the former minister noted.