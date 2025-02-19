FERMA delivering on mandate despite funding challenges – Minister

The Minister of State for Works, Barrister Bello Goronyo, has assured Nigerians that the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) is committed to delivering on its mandate despite financial constraints.
Speaking during an inspection tour of rehabilitated sections of the Lafia-Shendam-Jos federal road in Nasarawa State, Goronyo urged road users to protect infrastructure investments and avoid actions that could damage roads.
“The federal government is spending billions to rehabilitate these roads. It is important that Nigerians take ownership and ensure they are not damaged,” he said.
The minister acknowledged that budgetary allocations alone were insufficient for nationwide road maintenance.
He noted that the Tinubu administration inherited over 3,600km of bad roads and was making concerted efforts under the Renewed Hope Agenda to improve their conditions.
“To sustain road maintenance, FERMA is exploring alternative funding sources such as tolling,” he added.
Goronyo also called on Nigerians to support the administration’s efforts to improve road infrastructure. “This rehabilitated road is of high quality. It will ease traffic congestion, create jobs and boost economic activities in this region,” he said.
The minister also warned truck drivers and residents against the indiscriminate erection of speed bumps and improper use of highways, stating that such actions contribute to road deterioration and accidents.
