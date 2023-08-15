FERMA commences repair of failed section on Benin-Sagamu road

The Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has disclosed that the agency has commenced maintenance work on the failed sections of the Benin-Sagamu expressway and other…

The Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has disclosed that the agency has commenced maintenance work on the failed sections of the Benin-Sagamu expressway and other failed section of the Benin Lagos road.

The Edo State Federal Road Maintenance Engineer, Engr. Muktar Abdulrahim, disclosed this yesterday in Benin in a chat with journalists.

He said the agency had successfully addressed the issue of punching failure on the bridge deck at Isoko camp, a notorious spot known for causing traffic congestion.

“The failure on the deck has been reinstated, and we are awaiting the completion of the concrete curing period before it can be reopened for use. Repairs have commenced on other failed sections of the road.”

According to him, these failed section are primarily due to blocked water channels, resulting in water accumulation on the roadway.

Abdulraham noted that such problem could be be addressed by actively desilting existing lined drains and constructing additional ones to ensure proper drainage.

“Our efforts also encompass unblocking weep holes at the Ovia bridge and introducing water channels at the bridge approach to prevent water pooling, a factor contributing to the road’s deterioration.”

He said by addressing the root causes and then conducting the necessary repairs, they are confident that the resulting improvements will stand the test of time.

“We have also moved to the Okada area, where a water pond has rendered a section impassable for motorists. Our plan involves extensive desilting of the existing carriageway, culverts, and lined drains. We will also construct additional line drains to enhance proper water discharge.”

Abdulrahim explained that the agency has prioritized repairs of failed section based on the severity of the issues, adding that the necessary maintenance will be extended to other federal roads in Edo state.

