Fenerbahce, Sociedad earn wins in Europa League play-offs

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce won 3-0 at home to Anderlecht in the first leg of their Europa League knockout phase play-off tie Thursday, while Real Sociedad triumphed 2-1 away to Midtjylland.

Former Premier League duo Dusan Tadic and Edin Dzeko scored in the first half for Fenerbahce before Morocco international Youssef En-Nesyri headed in a third for the Turkish side to give them full control.

Real Sociedad will return to Spain in a commanding position after a penalty from Brais Mendez and terrific goal by Japan winger Takefusa Kubo saw them past Danish Midtjylland, who pulled one back through Adam Buksa.