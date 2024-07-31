Femi Kuti, Charly Boy, Ayuba, others pay tribute to late Onyeka Onwenu

Legendary Fuji musician, Adewale Ayuba, on Wednesday, mourned Onyeka Onwenu, Nigeria’s music legend, who died on Tuesday at the age of 72. Ayuba, in an…

Ayuba, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said Onwenu’s immense contributions to the growth of the entertainment industry would always be revered.

“I celebrate the life of our beloved Onyeka Onwenu. Though she may have been taken from us too soon, her spirit, good works will forever live on in the memories we cherish and the love we shared.

“Many would have ample and lofty things to write about her efforts on Nigeria entertainment industry growth. Onyeka has left this world in glory. May her soul rest in peace,” he said.

Also, Nigerian singer and activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, took to X, formerly Twitter, to pay tribute to late Onwenu.

He wrote: “The Igbo nation mourns the loss of this iconic figure, whose impact transcended the entertainment industry.

“Onwenu’s death follows the recent passings of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, marking a period of profound loss for the Southeast region of Nigeria.

“Onwenu’s legacy as a cherished talent and tireless advocate will continue to inspire future generations.

Oh! My sister, Rest In Peace 😢.”

Similarly, Afrobeat musician, Femi Kuti, expressed shock at the death of Onwenu.

“Shocked, waking up to very sad news of the passing of Mrs Onyeka Onwenu 🕊💔🕊.

“Rest in peace Ma, your beautiful voice will live forever. Condolences to her family and loved ones.”

Nigerian ‘Galala’ singer, Daddy Showkey, with a display of the deceased’s picture on his Instagram page, wrote: “RIP Great Legend Onyeka Onwenu.

“Nobody know the news wey you go hear when you wake up in morning.”

Onwenu, born in 1952, began her music career in the 1980s and released her debut album, “For the Love of You,” in 1981.

She has since released numerous albums and singles, including the hit song, “One Love”.

Onwenu has also acted in several Nollywood films and won numerous awards for her contributions to music and film.

In addition to her entertainment career, Onwenu has also been involved in politics.

She was appointed as the Chairperson of the Imo State Council for Arts and Culture in 2013 and later became the Director-General of the National Centre for Women Development in 2016.

She was awarded the National Honours of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) in 2011. (NAN)