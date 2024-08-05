Female weightlifter, Joy Eze, targets ‘lasting impression’ in Paris

Nigeria’s female weightlifter in the 71 kg category, Joy Ogbonne Eze, has affirmed that making a lasting impression in Paris 2024 remains her dream in…

Nigeria’s female weightlifter in the 71 kg category, Joy Ogbonne Eze, has affirmed that making a lasting impression in Paris 2024 remains her dream in her Olympics debut.

Eze, who grabbed three gold medals at the 2023 African Games in Ghana has said she never doubted her ability after she qualified for the Olympics in style.

“I was short of words when I got the information that I had picked a ticket to the Olympic Games. It will be my debut at the Olympics and I want to make the most of it,” Eze said in an interview with NWFL Media.

“I have been putting in so much work and effort at training sessions and I hope to continue with that until the start of our competition.

“I am grateful to the hard working NWF President, Dr Ibrahim Abdul and his board members, for the efforts to open a camp for us immediately after we qualified for the Olympic Games. We trained for like two months before the Ministry of Sports took over last month.

“The opportunity to go to Germany for a closed camping exercise is a good gesture that will enable me to perform optimally at the Olympic Games. I promise to give my best.

The 20-year-old vowed to follow in the footsteps of Ruth Ogbeifo and Mariam Usman who both won silver and bronze medals for Nigeria at the Sydney 2000 and Beijing 2008 Olympic Games in the 75kg and +75kg weight classes.

The Weightlifting event at the Paris Olympic will commence on Wednesday, August 7.