Female MCs are the future – Khadija Sanusi Bashir

Khadija Sanusi Bashir is one of the few female Masters of Ceremonies (MCs) in Kano State that has made a name for herself in the male-dominated sector. Khadija Sanusi Bashir discusses her journey into being one, its challenges, advantages, and the future of female MCs in Nigeria, expressing optimism about their growing influence in the industry.

Who is Khadija Sanusi Bashir?

I am an easy-going woman with a passion for the microphone; I did my conventional education in Kano State. I am an indigene of Kano State, even though my mother is from Ibadan,Oyo State. I worked in the media for about 23 year and currently a lecturer at the department of general studies education at the Federal College of Education (Technical) Bichi in Kano State. I am married with three children. I am also an MC where I anchor events across Kano State, Nigeria, and, to an extent outside Nigeria.

What actually motivated you into becoming an MC, which is is a male-dominated domain?

I grew up being an introvert and found the easiest way to communicate with people was through the mic. I started in high school when I presented stage plays and debates. I came to realise the fulfilment it gives me; that was how my romance with the Mic started, and today, the rest is history. When you’re the anchor, you get the feeling that all your needs are met because you feel you are in control. Moreover, when I ventured into media work, I was a broadcaster, and at that time it was a male-dominated field, but I wasn’t ready to fail; therefore, I excelled all through the years. To me, being in a male-dominated profession gives me the zeal to prove my worth; I never allow myself to be intimidated, and I do what I am supposed to do to the best of my ability.

How do you juggle being a mother, a lecturer, and being an MC?

There is this saying, ‘Failing to plan is planning to fail.’ Having this in mind, I take time to plan my day. My first assignment is that of a mother, then as a lecturer, and anything else can follow. I schedule myself in accordance with my family needs and work needs; that is why I don’t do MC work when my students need my attention or when my family needs my attention. In that way, I am able to manage all three without much effort. However, I am aware that it was an easy thing, but to me, what is worth doing is worth doing well. Being an MC is something that has a lot to do with passion, and as I have said earlier, I have the passion for the mic and I love what I do.

What would you say are your advantages over other MCs?

I would say my ability to be multilingual; I can speak Yoruba and Hausa fluently as well as English. This gives me an advantage over others, and perhaps that is why I am able to anchor events in Lagos, Ibadan, and many other places across Nigeria. Moreover, I always try to make every event as lively as it should be; in some instances, I was paired with male MCs at events, and that has never bothered me because I would make sure the event is worth attending. However, at the pace things are going now, coupled with the level of female excellent performance in anchoring events, I am very sure that female MCs will soon take over events anchoring in Nigeria. I am not trying to be selfish, but it is the reality we are talking about.

What would you say are some of the challenges female MCs face?

MC work is indeed fulfilling, and gives you ample opportunities for growth in it, as every moment comes with an opportunity to make more connections with people. However, nothing in life comes without challenges, and that is why I never took any challenge to be a barrier but a motivator to put my best. Moreover, as a female Mc, I will say other women are women’s MC’s biggest challenge. It is apparent that women usually are in the habit of insisting on competing against each other. It is apparent that most women avoid competing against men. I personally don’t feel challenged by other men because I am more comfortable working with my male counterparts. Fortunately, female MCs are not many in recent times; therefore, I don’t feel challenged. Another challenge that is most common and frustrating for female MCs is dealing with technical issues, such as faulty microphones, sound systems, lighting, or video equipment. These can disrupt your flow, distract your audience, and ruin your mood.

What is your view on the activities of female MCs?

I am of the opinion that the industry would fare better if it were being regulated. Because nowadays everyone is claiming to be an Mc, but I always say if you pay peanuts, you should expect to work with monkeys. The rate at which everyone claims to know how to anchor events if not regulated may become chaotic.

Talking about regulations, what is your view on Kano Hisbah’s recent banning of females anchoring male events?

To a larger extent, I personally looked at it as a welcome development for female MCs; moreover, our activities are usually female-centred activities, and as such, the banning didn’t affect us much. It is a known fact that every police force has its merits and demerits; for me, the ban didn’t affect me negatively.

Would you say the profession is paying your bills?

Of course it does, not only for me but for many MCs. All you need to do is equip yourself with the necessary talent and know your worth.

Have you ever travelled outside the shores of Nigeria to anchor events?

I anchored an event in Scotland in the United Kingdom; besides that, I have travelled to almost all the northern states, and have also anchored events in some states across the federation.