Female athletes urged to participate in marathon races

Female athletes have been urged to participate and make their marks in competitive marathon races in and outside Nigeria.

Plateau State born Blessing Solomon Shambo, made the clarion call at the just concluded 42km Agbokim Waterfalls marathon race competition in Ikom LGA of Cross River State where she emerged winner in the female category.

Most of the prizes at the state government organized marathon were carted away by athletes from Plateau State

Blessing, who is a personnel of the Nigeria Immigration Service, said, “I want to call on women athletes to show interest in competitive marathon races.

“I started to compete in 2013 because I like the sport. I have won several competitions. My last victory was the 10km contest held in Abeokuta, Ogun State before this Agbokim race.”

Blessing said the Agbokkm marathon was very competitive and was not easy yet God helped her to win and take home the cash prize of N 2million.

The state government hopes to stage the northern district edition at the famous Obudu Mountain Resort.

Commissioner for sports, Agnes Atsu said the aim is not only to draw tourists to popular sites in the state but to revive the dwindling of sports and to further encourage talented youths to take to sports.