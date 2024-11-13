Female accountants’ urge women to embrace accountancy

The Professional Women Accountants in Nigeria (PROWAN) has advised young women in the North West to join the accountancy profession.

PROWAN’s National Chairperson, Madam Shiva Rae Kondoun, who stated this recently when she visited the Government Girls Day Secondary School, Kofar Yandaka, Katsina State, which also accommodates the Girls’ School for the Blind, assured the women that the association would encourage young girls to consider accounting as a career path, particularly because of the unique role women can play in ensuring transparency and trust in finance.

She said the visit to the school was part of the association’s grand plan to “Catch them Young” and gave the schools 1000 books each to enhance their capacity in this direction.

Also present at the event was the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) Northwest Chairman, Hassan Hashimu, who echoed the importance of introducing young people to the accounting profession early. Speaking earlier, Katsina State Commissioner for Education, Zainab Musawa, expressed her support for the programme, highlighting the importance of financial literacy for the youth.

Earlier, the North West Zone 1 Chapter of the association was unveiled and its officials inaugurated on Thursday, at Government House, in Katsina, Katsina State.

Dr. Fatima Buhari was unveiled as PROWAN pioneer Coordinator, Katsina State; Hajia Ramatu Usman Dabai, Coordinator, Kebbi State and Hajia Balkisu Abubakar Anka, Coordinator, Zamfara State. Also present, was the PROWAN North West Zone 2 Representative, Mrs. Helen Dauda.

PROWAN is the women arm of ANAN and the President/Chairman of Council of ANAN, James Neminebor, was present as an affirmation of the strong support of the body to PROWAN.