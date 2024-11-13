✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
City News

Female accountants’ urge women to embrace accountancy

    By Hassan K. Abdullahi

The Professional Women Accountants in Nigeria (PROWAN) has advised young women in the North West to join the accountancy profession.

 PROWAN’s National Chairperson, Madam Shiva Rae Kondoun, who stated this recently when she visited the Government Girls Day Secondary School, Kofar Yandaka, Katsina State, which also accommodates the Girls’ School for the Blind, assured the women that the association would encourage young girls to consider accounting as a career path, particularly because of the unique role women can play in ensuring transparency and trust in finance.

She said the visit to the school was part of the association’s grand plan to “Catch them Young” and gave the schools 1000 books each to enhance their capacity in this direction.

SPONSOR AD

Also present at the event was the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) Northwest Chairman, Hassan Hashimu, who echoed the importance of introducing young people to the accounting profession early. Speaking earlier, Katsina State Commissioner for Education, Zainab Musawa, expressed her support for the programme, highlighting the importance of financial literacy for the youth. 

Earlier, the North West Zone 1 Chapter of the association was unveiled and its officials inaugurated on Thursday, at Government House, in Katsina, Katsina State.

Dr. Fatima Buhari was unveiled as PROWAN pioneer Coordinator, Katsina State; Hajia Ramatu Usman Dabai, Coordinator, Kebbi State and Hajia Balkisu Abubakar Anka, Coordinator, Zamfara State. Also present, was the PROWAN North West Zone 2 Representative, Mrs. Helen Dauda.

PROWAN is the women arm of ANAN and the President/Chairman of Council of ANAN, James Neminebor, was present as an affirmation of the strong support of the body to PROWAN.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.
More Stories